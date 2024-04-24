Be vigilant against 'mischievous' persons posting photos with DGP on social media: J-K Police

Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has appealed to the public to be vigilant against "mischievous" persons posting their photos with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other officers on social media platforms without permission.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir may take note that such unscrupulous elements should be exposed and no one should fear any harm, the police said in a statement.

The police said it has come to the notice that some persons who have photographs with the DGP or other senior officers of police while participating in social and cultural events are posting such photos on their social media accounts without the permission of the officers.

"This is not good to post in public domain a photo that was taken in a social or cultural event perhaps as a goodwill gesture without the permission of the person. It is outright criminal and punishable, if the photo is being used and leveraged to intimidate or influence others to extort or part with money or promise governmental benefits by brandishing the photo as a connection to authority," the statement said.