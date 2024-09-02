Be vigilant of 'divisive forces': UP CM Adityanath slams SP, Congress

Moradabad, Sep 2 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the Congress and SP, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday alleged those who divided society along caste lines before 2017 would often bow down to rioters, and urged public to remain vigilant against the "divisive forces".

Adityanath made these remarks while addressing a district-level employment and loan fair at Aryabhatta International School here.

At the event, 100 companies offered over 15,000 job opportunities to the youth of Moradabad. Additionally, the chief minister distributed loans, totalling Rs 175.50 crore and tablets to 2,500 young individuals.

He said the people will have to be cautious of "divisive forces". Those who divide the society on the basis of caste, and when they come to power, they use appeasement to the maximum to spread anarchy, he said.

"They bow down in front of rioters, cowed down in front of rioters. Because of this, rioters felt emboldened, leaving neither women not traders safe," Adityanath said.

"Brothers and sisters, I have said safety and respect to everyone but no appeasement of anyone. We are moving forward with the thought of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and I have come here to assure that our double engine government will support you, it stands by you and you should also become part of its schemes," he added.

According to an official statement, Adityanath in his scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), said the parties have "torn apart" the social fabric of both the country and the state "by exploiting caste, opinion and religion for petty political ends".

Without taking names, he said before 2017 when government jobs were available in Uttar Pradesh, the "chacha-bhatija" duo would engage in "extortion".

"Chacha Bhatija ki jodi aisi khurafat karti thi ki nyayalay ko naukri par rok lagani padti thi (The uncle-nephew pair was involved in such mischief that the courts had to intervene and halt job appointments). Government jobs fell victim to their extortion, leaving youth unemployed and forcing many to migrate to other states in search of employment," he said.

During the programme here, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 292 development projects worth Rs 401 crore, it said.

He said UP has made development over the past seven-and-a-half years. He noted that the state's credit-deposit ratio, which was 44 per cent before 2017, has now risen to 60 per cent, with a goal to reach 65 per cent.

Adityanath emphasised that UP has become a key driver of national development and that Moradabad is emerging as a crucial growth engine within the state.

Describing UP as the second largest economy in the country, he projected that in the next three to four years, the state will surpass others to become the leading economy in India.

He assured that this economic growth will significantly boost per capita income, potentially increasing it three to four times. PTI KIS KSS KSS