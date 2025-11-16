Be vigilant on SIR exercise: Udhayanidhi Stalin tells partymen

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday appealed to DMK workers to stay vigilant about the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

He urged the partymen to take up intensive field work in the coming days to ensure that the DMK forms the government for the seventh time after the 2026 Assembly polls.

"You should stay vigilant about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. Another 40-45 days are there to go for completion of this exercise. You must ensure that the details of a genuine voter do not get deleted, and fake voter names should not be added during the exercise," he said at an event here. PTI VIJ KH