Be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in functioning: EC to poll observers

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Days before it it announces the schedule for assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission on Friday told poll observers to be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in their functioning.

Addressing over 1,100 observers, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls.

The observers will be deployed for the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Their job, he said, is to ensure a level-playing field and purity of elections.

Kumar said the Commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including persons with disabilities, senior citizens who are 80 years or above and particularly vulnerable tribal groups with the help of special provisions such as home voting and accessible polling stations.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said the polls should not only be fair but also seen to be fair. He instructed the observers to keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel asked observers to ensure their work is carried out in letter and spirit and ensure the rule of law.

He reminded the gathering that observers are eyes and ears of the EC and should deal with complaints promptly.

Officers drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and other accounts services from across the country are deployed as general, police and expenditure observers.

The assembly polls are likely to be held in November-December.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments. PTI NAB ZMN