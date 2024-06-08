Beaches in Goa become deserted and quieter with first pre-monsoon showers

Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) As Goa has started receiving pre-monsoon showers, the beaches in the state, which are otherwise teeming with tourists and locals alike, are now wearing a deserted look.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains over the next four days.

Although the south-west monsoon is yet to arrive in Goa, the coastal state has started witnessing rains since Friday.

"This is the best time to be on the beaches. But it is not the right time to swim. One can go up to knee-deep water, but swimming is strictly prohibited," said Pele aka Fransisco Fernandes, a local fisherman from Benaulim beach.

The sea is rough and fishing activities have stopped, he said.

"There is an official ban on fishing using motorised vessels from June 1 till July 31. Traditional fishermen are allowed, but for some period, they also stay away from the sea as it is rough," Pele said.

Drishti Lifesaving Services, a state government-appointed lifeguard agency, has installed red flags along the coast. Its personnel are seen patrolling the beaches.

Due to the change of season, the number of tourists has dwindled drastically and there is hardly any visitor on the beach.

"Goan beaches are cleaner during the monsoon. There are no shacks and no hurdles. You can walk freely on the beaches," said Rahul Gaikwad, a tourist from Mumbai, who has come with his family.

The tariff of hotels drop down drastically during the rainy season, making the stay affordable for the tourists.

A senior official from the state tourism department said Goa is focussing on round-the-year tourism.

"There is nothing called off-season (in Goa). We want travellers to come to Goa even during the rainy season. Goa is greener during the monsoon," he said.

He said the concept of regenerative tourism introduced by the state government encompasses highlighting of the state's hinterlands.

"People can visit beaches, but they can at the same time spend more time in our hinterlands," the official said. PTI RPS NP