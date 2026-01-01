Beaches teem with revellers as Goa rings in New Year with fireworks, late-night parties

Panaji: Joyous crowds thronged Goa’s beaches on Wednesday night to ring in the New Year amid fireworks, music and parties, with major coastal stretches in North Goa witnessing heavy traffic jams, officials and locals said.

Thousands of revellers gathered along popular beaches, including Calangute, Sinquerim, Baga, Vagator, Arambol and Kerim, where seaside shacks, nightspots and open-air venues hosted celebrations that continued late into the night.

At the stroke of midnight, the skies over the coastline lit up with colourful fireworks as people cheered, hugged and wished one another, ushering in the New Year to the sound of music and waves.

Police said vehicular movement towards major beach belts remained slow for several hours. Roads were jam-packed with tourist vehicles and two-wheelers heading to celebration spots and return traffic after midnight.

Local authorities deployed additional police personnel for crowd and traffic management in party hotspots, while lifeguards kept vigil along the shoreline.

Goa, one of the country’s most sought-after New Year destinations, saw restaurants, beach shacks and nightclubs packed with tourists and locals.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted the people of the coastal state and expressed hope that the coming year would usher in peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness to every Goan.

In his message, he appealed to citizens to continue supporting the government’s efforts in effectively implementing various welfare schemes and development initiatives across the state.

Sawant emphasised that people’s cooperation is essential to accelerate growth, strengthen public services, and ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.

He urged Goans to actively participate in the ‘Swayampurna Goa’ mission and strive towards greater self-reliance. Sawant said the initiative aims to empower individuals, communities, and local governance structures, fostering sustainable livelihoods and enhancing overall quality of life.

Sawant also called upon the people to uphold the Goa’s cherished tradition of religious harmony, mutual respect, and collective well-being. This spirit of togetherness is one of Goa’s greatest strengths and must continue to shine in the year ahead, he added.