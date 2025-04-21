'Beacon of hope and humility': Sikkim CM mourns demise of Pope Francis

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday mourned the demise of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His profound wisdom, compassion, and relentless pursuit of peace and unity touched countless lives across the globe," Tamang said.

He was not just a spiritual leader but a beacon of hope and humility, the CM said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Catholic community and to all those who found solace and inspiration in his words and actions. May his legacy continue to inspire love, faith, and humanity in the hearts of people everywhere. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.