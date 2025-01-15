Beaming with pride, Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi ready to cast their first vote

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In the crowded, narrow lanes lined with makeshift homes near Delhi's resettlement colony -- Majnu-ka-tilla, a sense of pride and "indebtedness" pervades as a group of Pakistani Hindu refugees prepare to cast their votes for the first time in the country they now call home.

Advertisment

These men and women, who fled persecution in Pakistan, are beaming with excitement at the prospect of participating in the India democratic process -- a right they have long yearned for.

Having endured years of hardships and discrimination in Pakistan, they now feel a profound sense of relief and belonging in India.

For them, this election is not just about voting -- it is a symbolic assertion of their identity as Indian citizens. Many of these families settled in Delhi since 2013 are now witnessing their dreams of a dignified life and political participation coming true.

Advertisment

Satram (22), who runs a small shop selling mobile covers outside the settlement, expressing his excitement said, " I have been living here since 2013 and will vote in the elections. It feels good to finally be a part of the voting population. My parents and I will vote as per our Pradhan's instruction. Despite the challenges, we believe we can manage and move forward." The struggles of these refugees are not confined to the past. Their lives in Delhi are a delicate balance between hope and survival. Issues such as sanitation, electricity costs, education and housing dominate their concerns.

Mohini (18), who dropped out of school due to financial difficulties, shared her aspirations.

"I always wanted to become a police officer but that dream seems impossible now. All I expect from the government is some skill based opportunities so that I can earn a living with dignity," she said.

Advertisment

For women like Baldevi (35), voting signifies not just empowerment but also a chance to address their community's challenges.

"We have been living here for over a decade and want the government to build permanent homes for us. This area is familiar. We have built our lives here. Moving elsewhere would mean starting from scratch," she said.

While some residents are gearing up to vote, a new batch of refugees has recently arrived, facing uncertainty and hardships as they await citizenship.

Advertisment

Many like Shiviram (36), who arrived just a month ago, are hopeful about their future in India.

"I want to stay here and work as a tailor. I have applied for a visa extension and I hope to get an Aadhaar card soon. That will open many opportunities for me," he said.

For many of these refugees, their votes will reflect collective decisions, often guided by their community leader.

Advertisment

Janki (45), whose family of 17 has been living in the settlement for over a decade, said "eight of us have obtained citizenship and will vote for Viksit Bharat".

"He gave us citizenship and helped us for ration cards. We are grateful, but we also want space to live and opportunities for our children to grow," she added.

As the elections approach, these new citizens are not only celebrating their right to vote but also voicing their expectations from the government. They want better housing, access to quality education, affordable utilities and job opportunities.

Advertisment

"We don't want much, just a dignified life and a chance for our children to build a better future," said Maya (27), who has applied for citizenship and is waiting for her voter ID.

"Bharat mata ki jai," exclaimed Radha (19), who eagerly awaits the polling day.

The election marks a significant chapter for these refugees. As they prepare to cast their first votes, they do so with gratitude, hope and a firm resolve to contribute to the nation they now call home. PTI SJJ AS AS