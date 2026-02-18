Beant Singh assassination case: SC to hear convict Balwant Singh Rajoana's plea on Mar 18

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on March 18 a plea filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, seeking commutation of his death sentence to life term due to the delay in deciding his mercy petition.

Rajoana has been incarcerated for more than 29 years, of which he has been on death row for over 15 years.

The counsel appearing for the Centre told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria that they would require some time in the matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajoana, referred to the top court's order dated September 24, 2025, which said that any further request for adjournment at the instance of the respondents would not be entertained.

"List on March 18," the bench said.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to take a decision on Rajoana's mercy petition.

The Centre had then referred to the sensitivity of the matter and said the mercy petition was under consideration.

In September 2024, the top court sought responses from the Centre, the Punjab government and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Rajoana's plea.

Former Punjab CM Singh and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July 2007.

Rajoana's plea sought a direction for his release.

On May 3, 2023, the apex court refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

In his fresh plea, Rajoana highlighted having undergone 28.8 years in jail, of which he has spent over 15 years as a death row convict.

He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee submitted a mercy petition under Article 72 in March 2012, seeking clemency on his behalf.

The plea said over a year had elapsed since the top court directed the competent authority, in due course of time, to deal with the mercy petition filed on his behalf and take further decision.

It referred to an April 2023 order of the top court in a separate matter in which the court directed all the states and appropriate authorities to decide the pending mercy petitions at the earliest and without any inordinate delay.