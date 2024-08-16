Bear, cub electrocuted in Himachal's Dalhousie

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) A female bear and a cub were electrocuted on Kathlag Road near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday.

A forensic examination was conducted as per the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act which revealed that death was caused due electrocution, Forest Range Officer Rahul Thakur said.

District Forest officer, Dalhousie, Rajneesh Mahajan has appealed to the people not to throw eatables in the open and properly dispose of the garbage so that the animals don't turn towards the cities and are exposed to risks.