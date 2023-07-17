Bear enters school in Nanded: Students, teachers absent as it was Sunday, says official; video goes viral

Aurangabad, Jul 17 (PTI) A video of a bear entering a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Nanded district, some 280 kilometres from here, went viral on Monday.

The bear entered the school in Digdi Tenda village in Kinwat tehsil on Sunday, due to which there was no man-animal conflict situation since students and teachers were not present, an official said.

"The school is close to a forest patch, which is home to several wild animals. We believe the bear may have gone back to the forest some time later," the district official added.

In the video, the bear can be seen running in the school's verandah and ground and also moving about close to the building. PTI AW BNM BNM