Bear mauls man to death in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was killed and a teenager injured in a bear attack in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place when the pair was grazing their cattle in the Autootop area of Ukhral Pogal Paristan subdivision late on Sunday.

Nazir Ahmed Malik died on the spot while 15-year-old Reyaz Ahmed Gorsi was admitted to a hospital, they said.

Reyaz is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable, the officials said.

Malik's body was sent for post-mortem.

Wildlife range officer Hukum Singh said two teams were sent to the area.

Compensation will be provided to the kin of both, he said. PTI COR AB OZ SZM