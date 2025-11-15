Bear mauls migrant worker from Nepal at tea estate in Nilgiris

Nilgiris, Nov 15 (PTI) A 60-year old woman worker was mauled by a bear at a tea estate in Kothagiri on Saturday, and she was admitted to a government hospital for treatment, officials said.

The animal, which was hiding in the estate, sprang on the worker all of a sudden when she came to pluck tea leaves and she sustained injuries to her left hand and left leg. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kothagiri where she is being treated for her injuries. The worker was identified as Devi, a migrant worker hailing from Nepal.

A team of forest officials met her at the hospital and consoled her and assured action through the department to meet her medical expenditure and also to provide her due compensation. Forest personnel are camping in the tea estate area to spot the animal and drive it deep inside the forest, officials added. PTI COR VGN ADB