Bear mauls to death elderly mother of forest guard in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, May 15 (PTI) A 70-year-old mother of a forest beat guard was mauled to death by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday when she collecting mahua flowers in a forest area, an official said.

The incident took place around 10 am when the victim, Indermati Agharia, was attacked by the wild animal in the jungles of Gojiya forest beat in Chhal forest range, Dharamjaigarh divisional forest officer Abhishek Jogawat said.

"She was the mother of forest beat guard Shyam Agharia, posted in the Dharamjaigarh forest division. She had gone to collect mahua flowers when the bear suddenly came out of the bushes and attacked her. The woman died on the spot," the official said.

After being alerted by villagers, the forest personnel sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby health centre at Chhal, he added.

The victim's family was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, while the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be handed over once the formalities get over, the official said, adding that this is the first death in a bear attack in the last three years in Dharamjaigarh forest division. PTI COR NP