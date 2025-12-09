Bear terror loomed large in Himachal's Chamba district

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Bear terror loomed large in Khalkupar village and adjoining areas of Himachal's Chamba district, with bears repeatedly entering the home of the residents for the past two days. However, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far.

The bears entered the homes of the residents on Sunday and Monday nights, creating an atmosphere of fear among the residents who have demanded immediate action from the administration and forest department to protect their lives and property.

Khalkupar village is located on the Jandri Ghat road that connects Chamba and the tourist resort of Dalhousie via the Jandri Ghat palace route. According to the reports, bears entered the houses of some locals, breaking windows, doors and grills, and videos of the same have gone viral on the internet.

"I was sleeping on the second floor of my house with the family when a bear entered the lower floor, which was empty and tried to barge into their floor and even broke one day, but somehow we survived," Jagdish Kumar, a local resident, said on Tuesday. The official comment was awaited. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ