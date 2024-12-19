Bear, two cubs killed in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Dec 19 (PTI) A female bear and its two cubs were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The incident took place a few days back in Kohkabeda under Barsoor police station limits but it came to light now when some villagers spotted the carcasses and alerted police, the official said.

"Since the area is highly sensitive and located in Abhujmaad, considered a stronghold of Naxalites, forest personnel have been trying to reach the spot while maintaining caution. Even locals refrain from visiting the area fearing IEDs planted by Naxalites to target security forces," he said.

On December 16, a villager identified as Manaru Akali (35), who had gone into the forest to collect wood, was killed in a pressure IED blast in the same area.

Ultras of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) often plant IEDs along roads and in forests to target patrolling security personnel in the state's Bastar region comprising seven districts. including Dantewada. PTI COR TKP BNM