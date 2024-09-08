Beating adverse situation, Odisha tribal student cracks NEET in first attempt

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 8 (PTI) Using borrowed books and going to a hill top three kms away from his village daily to access internet for months, a 19-year-old tribal student from a remote village in Odisha's Kandhamal district has cracked the medical entrance test NEET in his first attempt.

The journey of Sanatan Pradhan marked by determination, hard work and a relentless pursuit of a dream to become a doctor, has not only brought pride to his family, but also ignited hope in the region where opportunities are very rare.

Sanatan's father Kaneswar Pradhan is a small farmer in remote Tadimaha village in the tribal-dominated Kandhamal district.

Sanatan, who belongs to the Kandha tribe, cracked the NEET in his first attempt without any formal coaching and is set to join the government-run MKCG Medical College here.

After completing his Class 10 in a government-run school at Daringbadi, Sanatan, moved to Khallikote junior college, Berhampur for pursuing his Class 12. After completing his class 12, he again returned to his village for preparation of the NEET.

As internet service is not available in his village, he used to travel three to four km and climb the hill areas daily to access the internet and to prepare for the medical entrance exam.

"It’s very difficult to go to the hill areas every day and spend the entire day on the hill. Two months before the NEET examination, I again came to Berhampur to prepare for the examination. The preparation was made through online and borrowing some books from friends," said 19-year old Sanatan.

"Though I was confident to get a seat in medical college in the state, it was a dream come true for me get a seat in MKCG Medical College here", he said.

"I will study sincerely and become a doctor to serve the people living in remote areas, where the medical facility is scarce", he said, adding, he has already deposited his money to confirm his seat by borrowing.

"Now several bankers are coming to us and offering student loans. We will request the government for financial help for Santan's medical studies," Kaneswar said.