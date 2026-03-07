Become equal partners in shaping Punjab's future, CM Bhagwant Mann urges women

Ludhiana, Mar 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called on women to step forward as equal partners in shaping Punjab's future, asserting that the state cannot become a frontrunner among states without their participation in governance, economy and politics.

On the occasion of a state-level International Women's Day programme at Punjab Agricultural University, the chief minister emphasised that the Punjab government is actively dismantling barriers that kept women away from key sectors.

He highlighted merit-based recruitment, with a majority of over 63,000 government posts awarded to women, opportunities for women in fire fighting services due to removal of unrealistic conditions, and the growing presence of women officers in top administrative positions.

Mann also urged young women to enter politics and become active participants in decision-making, stressing that a stronger democracy and a more progressive Punjab will only be possible when women play a central role in shaping public policy.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann said, "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that girls are excelling in all fields today. As the head of the state I feel extremely happy to see that girls are scaling new heights in various fields.

I extend my good wishes to them for a bright and prosperous future and hope that they will carve a niche for themselves in the coming days. Girls today are fortunate as they are getting a conducive environment to excel." The chief minister said the Punjab government has made concerted efforts to empower women across the state by giving them opportunities in governance and administration.

"Our government has appointed several women officers as deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police. A number of women officers have also been appointed as additional district commissioners. No other government had ever bothered to appoint them to these coveted posts earlier," he claimed.

Women officers are performing their responsibilities with dedication and competence while serving society in these high positions, he added.

Districts headed by women deputy commissioners have the lowest female foeticide rate, which is extremely heartening, Mann said. Similarly, these officers are playing a major role in curbing other social evils prevalent in society.

Encouraging young girls to dream big, the chief minister said history is full of examples where people from humble backgrounds achieved extraordinary success through hard work and dedication.

"Girls must take inspiration from such examples to prove their mettle across the globe and the Punjab government will fully facilitate them in this noble endeavour," he said.

Drawing a metaphor, he said diversity strengthens society just like different flowers beautify a bouquet. "A bouquet has a variety of flowers and that is why people are fascinated by it. Similarly, when everyone contributes to society with their talent and dedication, it strengthens the entire system." Urging women to actively participate in politics, the chief minister said their involvement is essential for strengthening democratic institutions and bringing meaningful social change.

"Girls have already outnumbered boys in many fields but politics still remains an exception. This field has long been considered the domain of men, but the time has come for women to excel here as well," he said.