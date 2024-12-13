Become role models for students: Mann to teachers who went to Finland for training

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called on the teachers who recently returned from training in Finland to revolutionise the education system in the state.

Interacting with the teachers at his official residence, Mann told them that they were sent to Finland for a social cause and they should become role models for students, according to an official statement.

Teachers are nation builders who can uplift the level of education. So the state government decided to upgrade their skills by ensuring quality training for them, he said.

"These teachers who have acquired skills will now be an asset for the state and the nation," Mann said.

He asked the teachers to groom the students of government schools well, thereby enabling them to become active partners in the socio-economic progress of Punjab.

"Punjab has achieved another milestone in the education system as our 72 primary teachers have undergone professional training in Finland," Mann said.

Education forms the backbone of any society and in Punjab, the state government has been striving to continuously improve the education system to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, gets access to high-quality learning, he said.

The chief minister said Finland was chosen because it is globally renowned for having one of the most effective education systems.

During their interaction with Mann, many of the teachers shared their training experiences with him. PTI SUN DIV DIV