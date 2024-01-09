Become role models for youth of the nation: Army chief to NCC cadets

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday asked NCC cadets to put their heart and mind into everything they undertake and become role models for the youth of the nation.

He visited the NCC Republic Day Camp being hosted at the Delhi Cantonment.

Gen Pande reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour by cadets drawn from all three wings of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) -- army, navy and air force.

This was followed by a brilliant band display by NCC cadets of the Scindia School. Later, he visited the 'Flag Area' created by the cadets to depict social awareness themes and cultural activities, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Afterwards, the Army chief visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC that displays a rich archival collection of photographs of alumni, models, motivational items, and other themes from the three wings of the Corps, it said.

He motivated cadets to take leadership role in various professions, in addition to the armed forces, the statement said.

Gen Pande also urged the cadets to "put their heart and mind into everything they undertake, and become role models for the youth of our nation".

He also highlighted about the significant contribution of the NCC in national building activities, including social service schemes like blood donation camps, environmental conservation and the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan. PTI KND ANB ANB