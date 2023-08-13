Bed box murder: Prime suspect still at large, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman who allegedly strangled an 11-year-old boy and stuffed his body in a bed box at his house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri is still at large as the police continue to raid her possible hideouts, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the woman is still absconding. Several teams are working on the case and raids are being conducted at her possible hideouts.

The technical and manual surveillance are being checked to nab the woman who is the prime suspect in the incident, the officer said.

According to the police, the motive behind the incident will be ascertained once the suspect -- Pooja -- is arrested.

On Thursday around 8.30 pm, police received information from BLK Hospital about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital and had strangulation marks on his neck.

According to the initial investigation, Pooja was known to the boy's family and had even visited their house in the past. However, they had a feud over some issues. Pooja came to the house when the victim's mother was not there and allegedly committed the offence, police said.

“I was returning home from my office when I received a call from my son’s teacher that he did not come to the class. When I reached the home, I found it was locked from the outside. I opened the lock, went inside and saw that the whole house was ransacked and some items were lying on the bed,” the victim’s mother said in her statement.

The woman searched the house for her son and noticed that the mattress on the bed was not in place. When she opened the bed box, she found her son lying lifeless inside it, police said.

She rushed her son to the hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

A murder case has been registered at Inderpuri police station and the body has been sent to RML Hospital for post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said on Friday. PTI NIT NB