Bedridden woman with heart ailment rescued by Army from flood-hit Amritsar village

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) A bedridden woman suffering from a heart ailment was successfully rescued by the flood relief team of the Army's Kharga Sappers from a deluge-hit village near Ajnala in Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Due to her medical condition, she was unable to move, making the operation particularly challenging. As floodwaters prevented boat access to her residence, the team proceeded on foot.

"Upon reaching the location, the team found the woman bedridden and immobile. Demonstrating exceptional courage and compassion, the team carefully evacuated her on her bed, carrying her on their shoulders for approximately 300 metres to a waiting boat," an official statement said.

The woman, along with her husband and her daughter, was then transported in an Army vehicle to her relatives' residence in Amritsar, where she received necessary medical attention and care.

The Army has launched extensive flood relief and rescue operations in Punjab, Jammu and parts of Himachal Pradesh, which have been hit by floods.

In Punjab and the other affected states, the army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rains in Punjab have also worsened the flood situation in the state.

Entire Punjab has been impacted by nature's fury, with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting over 3.50 lakh people so far. Relief and rescue operations by the Army, NDRF, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway in the affected areas. PTI SUN RHL