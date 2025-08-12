'Bedroom Jihadis’ become a nuisance for security agencies in JK

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with a new and insidious threat in the form of "bedroom jihadis" -- people who manipulate social media from the safety of their homes to spread misinformation and incite communal discord, officials said.

This kind of enemy, far removed from the traditional armed terrorists, is at the heart of a sophisticated cross-border effort to destabilise the region, the officials said.

An in-depth investigation has uncovered a network of social media handles, believed to be controlled by terror groups and their sympathisers in Pakistan, that have been actively intruding into local digital spaces, disseminating inflammatory content and propaganda with the clear objective of creating sectarian clashes and unrest in the Kashmir valley.

"After years of fighting armed terrorists, security agencies have been facing this hidden enemy in which these new-age jihadis use computers and smartphones to wage war from just about anywhere, spreading rumours and influencing youths," an official in the know of the developments said.

The trend emerged in 2017 but ended after an effective crackdown with curbs on the Internet post abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

After the successful completion of assembly elections last year, the "bedroom jihadis" have surfaced again, possibly with an aim to destablise the elected government and create a sense of unrest, the officials said.

Security agencies have also uncovered a sophisticated and concerted effort by terror groups and their sympathisers operating from across the border to use social media platforms to incite sectarian clashes and destabilise the region.

The investigation, which has been underway for several weeks, involved scrutinising thousands of social media posts, comments and private messages and its analysis provided compelling evidence of a direct link between these malicious online activities and handlers located in Pakistan.

During Muharram days observed by the Shia community recently, there was tension between the two sects of the Muslim community over a post but effective handling by Srinagar police doused the fire before it could spread, the officials said.

Former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Kuldeep Khoda says the successful identification and disruption of this cross-border social media plot highlight the evolving nature of threats to security in Jammu and Kashmir.

"While traditional terror activities remain a concern, the digital battlefield is increasingly becoming a front where external forces seek to destabilise the region by exploiting local tensions, which should be nipped in the bud," he feels.

In the recent past, the virtual nature of this conflict was seen in a case where the personal details of Kashmiri Pandit migrants appointed under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation scheme were leaked on various social media platforms.

The malicious act, intended to create fear within the minority community, was swiftly countered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and their investigation led to the arrest of a local youth who had been directed from across the border to carry out the act.

Officials coined the term "bedroom jihadis" to describe these people who operate in a virtual battleground where a "bloody war is fought, but with words".

However, this has a significant impact on young minds and the ease with which a rumour can spread poses a significant challenge, the officials said and explained, "Anyone, while sitting on his bed or sofa, can plant a fake news in one of the thousand chat groups and the entire Union Territory can plunge into communal divide." Many X (formerly Twitter) users have created fake accounts to spread fake narratives being peddled from across the border. "It is like finding a needle in a haystack, but nevertheless effective policing has led to blocking or nabbing such elements," another official said.

The reach of these chat groups and social media posts extends beyond Jammu and Kashmir, with participation from youngsters in the national capital, other parts of India, and abroad.

The law enforcement authorities have made preventive detentions of several people suspected of being directly involved in the online campaign or acting as local conduits for cross-border handlers. PTI SKL RT RT RT