Bee attack claims two lives in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal, Dec 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a bee attack in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Jhumar Sethi (55) and Mayadhar Dehury (60) of Kadua village in the district.

A swarm of bees attacked Mayadhar while he was returning from his field on Sunday. Locals first took him to Kamakhyanagar hospital before being shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment on Monday, said Prabhat Kumar Tripathy, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Kamakhyanagar.

Jhumar was attacked by bees while he was returning home after taking a bath in a village pond. He was taken to Kamakhyanagar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB