Beed authorities should submit to NHRC pics of sarpanch's torture: MP Sonawane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Bajrang Sonawane on Tuesday said the Beed collector and police should submit photos of brutality inflicted on sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Notably, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde resigned as the state cabinet minister on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the sarpanch murder case.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition doubled down on its demand for Munde’s resignation after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.

As Deshmukh was tortured and killed last year, the assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos and even made two video calls, police have said in a chargesheet, documenting the brutality endured by the victim.

The videos and the photos are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) before a court in central Maharashtra's Beed district last week.

Sonawane, leader of the opposition NCP (SP), reached Massajog village on Tuesday to meet the slain sarpanch's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh and other locals.

Later, talking to reporters, the Beed MP said, "I complained to the National Human Rights Commission about this case eight days after the sarpanch's murder because I knew the way it happened. The commission wrote a letter to the Beed SP and collector. Now, they should attach these photos and send a reply to the commission." A team of the human rights commission will definitely come here for an inquiry, Sonawane said. PTI AW GK