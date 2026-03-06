Beed boy puts aside grief to take Class 10 exam after father’s death

Beed, Mar 6, (PTI) A 16-year-old student from Maharashtra’s Beed district overcame personal grief to appear for his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) state board examination before performing the last rites of his father, who died in a road accident.

Yuvraj Pachpute’s father, Santosh Pachpute, suffered critical injuries when two cars collided on Tuesday night and passed away on Wednesday morning, family members said.

While relatives and neighbours gathered at their home in Georai tehsil to mourn the loss, the family decided that Yuvraj’s education should not suffer.

As Santosh Pachpute’s mortal remains lay at the house, Yuvraj went to his examination centre at a local ashram school and wrote his Hindi paper between 11 am and 2 pm on Wednesday. Around 5 pm, he lit the funeral pyre, relatives said. PTI COR NR