Beed collegian suicide: Eknath Shinde reaches out to kin after mother's emotional appeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured the kin of Sakshi Kamble, who had allegedly hanged herself due to harassment by some students of her college, of strict action against the culprits.

Shinde reached out to the family of Kamble over the phone, days after her mother wrote a letter seeking his intervention in the matter and justice for her daughter.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe met the Kamble family at their residence in Beed.

She directed the Beed Police to ensure that the police officer, who had tried to delay the investigation initially, should not be a part of the probe.

Kamble hanged herself at her uncle’s house in Dharashiv district on March 14.

In an emotional letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, Kamble's mother Koyna Vitekar claimed that her daughter took the extreme step as she couldn’t stand the harassment by a group of students after one of them clicked her photographs and blackmailed her.

"I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police and Beed and Dharashiv Superintendents of Police. I instructed them to take action against the accused. The guilty won't be spared," Shinde told Kamble's family over the phone.

According to Gorhe, the deputy chief minister has asked the Dharashiv Police to appeal against the bail granted to the accused in the court and try to get it cancelled.

"Beed Police have extended their complete support to the family (of Sakshi Kamble). I instructed the Dharashiv SP that the police officer who tried to delay the investigation earlier should not be a part of the probe," Gorhe told reporters.