Beed cop booked in corruption case amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.07 cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) An inquiry in a corruption case against a suspended policeman in Maharashtra's Beed district has revealed that he had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.07 crore, an official said on Friday.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had trapped Haribhau Khade, an inspector with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), in May this year, and an inquiry was conducted, the official said.

He said the probe revealed that Khade had amassed assets worth Rs 2.07 crore, 116 per cent more than the known legal sources of his income.

Assets worth Rs 62.79 lakh were in the name of Khade's wife. The couple were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the official said. PTI AW ARU