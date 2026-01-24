Beed cops book five for 14-year-old girl's 'marriage'

Beed, Jan 24 (PTI) Five persons were booked in a child marriage case after the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Beed police rescued a 14-year-old girl based on a tip off, an official said on Saturday.

The girl was married off to a 27-year-old man on December 23 in Pimpaladevi after her kin showed a fake Aadhaar card that mentioned her age as 19 years, the Georai police station official said.

"A team under AHTU sub inspector Pallavi Jadhav visited the house where the girl was staying after marriage, counselled her and recorded her statement. Based on this, five persons were booked under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The owner of the marriage hall where the function took place claimed her kin had submitted an Aadhaar card that showed her age as 19 years," the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the Georai police station official added. PTI COR BNM