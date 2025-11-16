Beed district hospital performs its first angioplasty at zero cost to patient

Beed, Nov 16 (PTI) The Beed district hospital in Maharashtra has performed its first angioplasty, with the patient incurring no charges, officials said on Sunday.

Angioplasty is a medical procedure used to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels, usually the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

A 45-year-old person with a blockage in the heart was the beneficiary of this free life-saving procedure, said Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Raut.

"The success of this first angioplasty significantly boosts our confidence. We are committed to ensuring that quality, specialised healthcare is not a privilege but a right for every citizen, regardless of their economic status," he said.