Beed engineering student's murder: Protest held over police's failure to arrest main accused

Beed, Nov 3 (PTI) A protest was held in Beed on Monday against the police's failure to apprehend the main accused in a murder case.

Yash Devendra Dhaka, a 22-year-old engineering student, was stabbed to death on September 25 evening following an altercation during a birthday celebration in Mane Complex area, as per police.

While one person was arrested for allegedly stabbing him, the main accused is on the run.

The protest march began from Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and ended at the Collectorate with participants carrying placards demanding swift justice and accountability.

They submitted a memorandum to the collector seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe and also payment of Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Dhaka's kin.

The protest rally was attended by Beed MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and former legislator Syed Saleem.