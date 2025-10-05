Beed govt hospital sees surge in twin births, delivers 42 sets in nine months

Beed, Oct 5 (PTI) The birth of twins, earlier considered a rare occurrence, has become quite frequent at the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district, which has witnessed 42 sets of twins born at the facility in the last nine months.

The extraordinary count has become a source of pride for the hospital and the district, and the deliveries, which were a mix of both caesareans and natural births, were successfully handled by the staff at the maternity ward.

According to doctors, factors such as assisted reproductive technology (ART), including in-vitro fertilisation IVF, and family history are driving the surge in twin births.

Experts also note a slight increase in the probability of having twins among women over the age of 30.

The arrival of multiple newborns often necessitates specialised care, as twins frequently tend to be premature (born before their due date).

Dr L.R. Tandale, the resident medical officer (RMO) at Beed Civil Hospital, confirmed that the facility is fully equipped to manage this increased workload.

"The rate of twin and triplet births has definitely risen over the past few years, and we have had 42 sets of twins born in the last nine months. Our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is completely prepared to meet this demand," he said.

Dr Tandale said the hospital has a special medical team dedicated to providing comprehensive care for the mothers and infants during and after the deliveries." The hospital staff emphasised the critical need to protect these newborns from infections, ensure proper breastfeeding, and provide adequate warmth and nutrition during their crucial initial days. PTI COR ARU