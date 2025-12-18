Beed local polls: NCP leader accuses MLA of intimidating voters

Beed, Dec 18 (PTI) A Nationalist Congress Party leader contesting the December 20 civic polls in Beed on Thursday accused local NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar of intimidating voters.

Amar Naikwade, four-time councillor and NCP candidate from Prabhag No 3(B), alleged Kshirsagar had called several persons from the area to Umakiran and had asked them to "remain absent" on voting day.

"This has created an atmosphere of fear among voters in the area. Poll authorities and police must take strict action," Naikwade said.

Georai NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit also slammed Kshirsagar and urged people to vote in large numbers to defeat such moves.

When contacted, Khsirsagar claimed these allegations were baseless.

"They are making such allegations out of frustration," he said.