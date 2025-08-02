Beed man gets threat on Insta about attack on Ram Temple; case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) A threat message to a man on social media about an attack at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has prompted the police in Maharashtra's Beed district to register a case, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the complainant, Suraj Gadekar (24), a resident of Shirur Kasar, alleged that he was watching a reel on Instagram when he found an objectionable comment from an account on July 11.

Gadekar then exchanged angry chats with the Instagram user, who claimed he was a resident of Pakistan and shared his location in Karachi, the FIR stated.

The complainant has claimed that the accused commented on the Hindu religion in the chat and sent an audio clip, in which he threatened an attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A case has been registered under section 302 (uttering words, making gestures, or placing objects with the deliberate intention to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, an official said. PTI AW ARU