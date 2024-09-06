Beed man takes pic of injured cow, five accuse him of being cattle transporter and assault him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) A man was assaulted in Maharashta's Beed city in the early hours of Friday allegedly by five persons who suspected he was a cattle transporter, a police official said.

At around 12:15am, victim Mohammad Hazek (28) took the photograph of a cow that was hit and injured by a four-wheeler and sent it to his fiancée over phone, the official said.

"While walking back home, five men hit him with sticks after accusing him of being a cattle transporter. They thought so because he had taken a photograph of the injured cow. On his complaint, four persons identified as Mandar Deshpande (30), Omkar Lande (23), Anil Ghodke (26) and Rohit Lolge were arrested," the Beed city police station official said.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and other offences, the official added. PTI AW BNM