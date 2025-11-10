Beed: NCP (SP) MLA's younger brother says he is close to joining BJP

Beed, Nov 10 (PTI) The younger brother of NCP (SP) MLA from Beed Sandeep Kshirsagar on Monday said he is on the verge of joining the BJP ahead of local body polls in many parts of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Hemant Kshirsagar, a former vice-president of Beed Municipal Council, said he was moving over to the ruling party for the sake of development.

"The political environment currently favours the BJP at the national, state, and local levels. This is not about challenging my brother. The focus is on development through the municipality," he claimed while expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and environment minister Pankaja Munde.

"Currently, discussions ongoing with friends and family. The picture will be clear in a few days after necessary co-ordination with the high command is finalized," he added. PTI COR BNM