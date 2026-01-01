Beed police arrest two for stealing cars while posing as buyers

Beed, Jan 1 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Beed city have claimed to have busted a gang whose members cheated vehicle owners by posing as car buyers, and arrested two of them, officials have said.

The accused allegedly paid car owners a small advance, took possession of their vehicles on the promise of completing documentation and clearing the pending amount, but never returned the cars, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint by one Sachin Asaram Borade, whose Swift Dzire car was stolen by the gang, the Beed police launched a probe and arrested Guddu Khan Rehmat Khan and Abdul Rajik Abdul Sadik from Amravati district, the official said.

Police said the car, which has now been seized, was allegedly used to steal cattle.

Even if a transaction is conducted through intermediaries, sellers must verify the buyer’s credentials, said the official, adding that an owner should not hand over the vehicle until full payment is received and registration and transfer procedures are completed. PTI COR NR