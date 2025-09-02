National

Beed police directed to review 400 cases on Maratha quota agitation, submit report

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Manoj Jarange Patil Maratha Reservation Maratha Quota Protest

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has written to the local police to review around 400 cases registered in connection with the Maratha quota protests and submit a report in eight days, an official said on Tuesday.

The additional district collector has written to the superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the district.

The official, in his letter, stated that around 400 cases registered in connection with the quota agitation (since August-September 2023) were pending review before they are dropped.

The cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community’s demand for reservation has decided to submit a report regarding these offences to the state home department within 20 days, it was stated.

The cases need to be reviewed according to the state government's guidelines, and a report must be submitted within eight days without any delays, the letter stated.

Manoj Jarange Patil Manoj Jarange Hunger Strike Manoj Jarange Maratha Reservation Maratha quota protest Maratha quota Maratha Politics Maratha Community Maratha Arakshan Maratha Beed district Beed Violence Beed