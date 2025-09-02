Beed police directed to review 400 cases on Maratha quota agitation, submit report

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has written to the local police to review around 400 cases registered in connection with the Maratha quota protests and submit a report in eight days, an official said on Tuesday.

The additional district collector has written to the superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the district.

The official, in his letter, stated that around 400 cases registered in connection with the quota agitation (since August-September 2023) were pending review before they are dropped.

The cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community’s demand for reservation has decided to submit a report regarding these offences to the state home department within 20 days, it was stated.

The cases need to be reviewed according to the state government's guidelines, and a report must be submitted within eight days without any delays, the letter stated.