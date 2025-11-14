Beed police review law and order situation head of civic polls

Beed, Nov 14 (PTI) Police authorities in Beed reviewed the district's law and order situation in view of the upcoming local body polls, an official said on Friday.

The meeting was held on Thursday at Beed city police station and was attended by citizens, peace committee members and political leaders, he added.

"During the meeting, information was provided about QR codes, helpline numbers and digital platforms introduced by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat for lodging complaints. Beed Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Pawar told those who took part in the meeting that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the election process or create disorder," the official added. PTI COR BNM