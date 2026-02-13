Beed police revise field test timings for recruitment drive

Beed, Feb 13 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have revised the timings for their recruitment ground tests across the state, a move that follows the death of a 26-year-old candidate during the selection process.

The physical tests, which were earlier conducted during the day, will now be held in two sessions, from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm onwards, to avoid extreme heat, the office of the district superintendent of police said in a release on Thursday.

The recruitment process for 174 police constable positions commenced at the Beed Police Headquarters’ ground on Wednesday. Similar drives are being conducted across the state.

On the first day, candidates took part in events, including a 1,600-metre run for men, an 800-metre run for women and shot put.

Deepak Waghule, a resident of Mandkhel in Parli of Beed, collapsed and died shortly after completing the 1,600-metre run on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the exact cause of his death is under investigation.

Senior officials, including the Special Inspector General of Police for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range, visited Beed and reviewed the recruitment process. PTI COR NR