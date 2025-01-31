Beed sarpanch murder case: Accused Sudarshan Ghule sent to 14-day judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday sent Sudarshan Ghule, an accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, to 14-day judicial custody.

Ghule was presented before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court through video conference. The court had earlier remanded him in CID custody till January 31.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in Beed. Police registered murder and extortion cases.

Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in the extortion case.

The court had on January 27 sent Ghule to CID custody for five days, as the probe team wanted to investigate the digital data and seized mobile phones.