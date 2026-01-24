Beed sarpanch murder case: Forensic report of laptop expected in 15 days, says prosecution

Beed, Jan 24 (PTI) The report of a laptop sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for analysis in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case will be received in 15 days, the prosecution has told court during a hearing held on January 23.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered in December 2024 after he opposed an attempt to extort money from a wind power firm. The killing had caused national outrage.

In the hearing on Friday, assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe told MCOCA Judge VH Patwadkar that the forensic report of the laptop sent to FSL for analysis will be received within the next 15 days.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 7, Kolhe said.

Meanwhile, accused Vishnu Chate, who is currently lodged in Latur jail, has moved an application seeking transfer to Beed district jail.

The defence submitted that the prosecution is yet to file its reply to the application. The prosecution, however, maintained the matter is outside the court's jurisdiction and is within the purview of the jail administration. PTI COR BNM