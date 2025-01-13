Beed sarpanch murder case: Maharashtra reconstitutes special investigation team

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday reconstituted the Special Investigation Team set up to probe the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in Beed district, some 380 kilometres from here. Police registered a murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing.

"The order to reconstitute the SIT headed by Crime Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli was issued on Monday by the home department. The reconstituted SIT will have six members apart from Teli," an official said.

"CID Additional Superintendent of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Kiran Patil will now investigate the case under the monitoring of Teli. The others in the SIT are CID Beed deputy SP Anil Gujar, inspector Subhash Muthe, CID Flying Squad inspector Akshay Kumar Thikane as well as constables Sharmila Salunkhe and Dipali Pawar," the official informed. PTI DC BNM