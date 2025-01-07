Beed sarpanch murder: Govt should consider demand for Dhananjay Munde's resignation, says Sule

Pune, Jan 7 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government should show sensitivity in the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, and consider the demand for Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case. Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Sule said, "There is an overall demand and a feeling among people that (Munde's) resignation should be taken. The state government should think about it sensitively. When allegations were levelled against former chief minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh Scam, he had tendered his resignation on moral grounds." The government has to decide what is to be done, she said.

Sule said the incident has taken centre stage in the media coverage since last month.

"At least after seeing tears shed by Deshmukh's daughter, who is seeking justice for her father, the government should show some sensitivity," she said.

She said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured that no one would be spared in the case.

"Deshmukh's family should get justice on humanitarian grounds," the MP said. PTI SPK ARU