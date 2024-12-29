Beed sarpanch murder: Hand over probe to CBI as Maharashtra govt doing nothing, says Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said the probe into the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed must be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisment

Wadettiwar said the Devendra Fadnavis government can arrest the accused in 24 hours if it wanted to but was doing nothing despite all fingers pointing towards one person.

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm which had undertaken a windmill project in the area, as per police.

Police have registered two cases in connection with the chain of events, one pertaining to Deshmukh's murder and the other of extortion based on the energy firm's complaint.

Advertisment

"The government is turning a blind eye to the corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in Beed. All fingers are pointing to Walmik Karad whose relation with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde is well known. Till Karad (named in the extortion case) has political blessings, the family of sarpanch Deshmukh will not get justice," he alleged while speaking to reporters here.

"I demand a CBI probe into the murder," Wadettiwar said, adding the situation is such that no one can set up a project in Beed since groups are seeking partnership and extortion.

"The police was aggressive when it came to protesters in Parbhani (who agitated after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised) but their hands are paralysed when it comes to acting against the killers of Santosh Deshmukh. The government has not woken up and sacked Munde even after the massive protest in Beed on Saturday," the senior Congress leader said.

Advertisment

He refused to comment on actor Prajakta Mali's name being dragged into the incident by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, but asserted that no one from the film fraternity had come out in support of Deshmukh's kin.

The murder probe should not get sidestepped due to the actor's alleged link with the minister, he added.

"The actor has lodged a complaint and law will take its own course. The issue shouldn't get diverted," Wadettiwar said. PTI MR BNM