Beed sarpanch murder: Is my resignation more important than justice for Deshmukh family, asks Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, on Friday claimed the issue was being politicised and questioned if his resignation was more important than ensuring justice for the victim's family.

Munde's statement comes after Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader of the Vanjari community to which he belongs, voiced support for the NCP leader.

Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, said Munde wasn't someone who lived on extortion money.

Leaders of the opposition parties in Maharashtra have been demanding the minister's resignation following the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case and is in judicial custody.

Munde currently holds the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet.

Shastri said, "The murder was the issue of a village, but it has disturbed the social environment. Munde is not someone who lives on extortion money, and a media trial has been on against him for the last 53 days." Speaking to reporters later, Munde said, "The media has targeted me since the murder, but I have not uttered a single word about it. I did not speak to Namdev Shashtri about politics, but my conversation with him was on religious matters." The minister further questioned if his resignation and targeting a specific community for political mileage were more important than ensuring justice for the slain sarpanch's family.

He said, "The murder happened 53 days ago, and since day one, I have been saying that the accused involved in the crime should be punished and hanged. Despite my stand, people have politicised the issue." The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the sarpanch's murder, while accused Krishna Andhale is still at large. PTI AW ARU