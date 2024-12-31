Beed sarpanch murder: Minister Dhananjay Munde's associate Walmik Karad surrenders

Pune, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune on Tuesday.

Advertisment

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, facing heat over the law-and-order situation, said no "goonda-raj" will be tolerated in the state, the Opposition questioned the police's failure to nab Karad for about three weeks.

Before turning himself in, Karad posted a video on social media, claiming that he was being linked to the murder for reasons of political vendetta.

The Fadnavis-led coalition government, sworn in on December 5, finds itself in a tricky situation because of Karad's links with Dhananjay Munde, and also because of the caste angle. While the victim was a Maratha, the accused are from the OBC Vanjari community.

Advertisment

Inspector General of Police Sarang Awad said after Karad surrendered, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and he was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) team at Beed which is investigating the murder and extortion cases.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

Advertisment

On Tuesday morning, Karad, with his associates, arrived outside the CID office in Pune in a car.

Before that, he released a video where he said, "I am surrendering before CID officials in Pune in a fake case registered against me. Those who are involved in Santosh Deshmukh's case should be punished and hanged to death. My name is being taken in the case due to political vendetta." The Opposition had alleged during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature that Karad was the "mastermind" of the murder.

On Saturday, thousands of people participated in a huge protest march in Beed city to demand Karad's arrest. MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti coalition including those of the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also attended the protest.

Advertisment

Opposition parties have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde -- who belongs to Beed -- of having close links with Karad, and demanded his resignation to enable an impartial probe.

Vaibhavi Deshmukh, Santosh Deshmukh's daughter, questioned the delay in Karad's arrest. She also demanded that police check call detail records (CDR) of all the accused and find out who they were in touch with.

Chief minister Fadnavis, who holds the Home department, said he spoke with Deshmukh's brother over phone, and assured him that justice will be done.

Advertisment

"Until the guilty are hanged to death, the police will continue to do their duty. All individuals involved in the Beed case will face prosecution. We will not tolerate 'goonda raj' (rule of criminals)....Nobody will be spared," he told reporters.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe questioned the police's failure to track down Karad, and said Fadnavis had no moral grounds to remain chief minister.

A sitting judge should oversee the investigation in the Deshmukh murder case, the Congress leader demanded.

Advertisment

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde be sacked, asking how a suspect linked with him could be questioned while Munde remains in the cabinet. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said Karad posting a viral video and the police still remaining clueless about his whereabouts was shocking.

Suresh Dhas, BJP MLA from Beed district, congratulated CM Fadnavis over Karad's surrender, but targeted Munde. Karad and Dhananjay Munde were "two sides of the same coin," he claimed, adding that Munde's resignation has been sought by his own party leaders.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange indicated that the Maratha community, to which Deshmukh belonged, would launch an agitation if the government failed to take action against the supporters of the accused, whether they be ministers, MLAs or MPs.

Advertisment

Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay, who met Jarange at Antarwali Sarati village, told reporters that the CID should examine the mobile call detail records (CDR) of the accused to uncover their links. PTI COR DC ND PR VT AW GK NP KRK