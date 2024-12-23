Beed sarpanch murder: Police custody of three accused extended till January 6

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed district on Monday extended the police custody of three accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case till January 6, an official said.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted and murdered on December 9.

Arrested accused Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar and Pratik Ghule were produced by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) at a court in Kaij, the official informed.

"The court extended their police custody till January 6. A fourth accused, Vishnu Chate, is in police custody till December 27. After completion of his police custody, the CID will submit an application to take his custody as well. Three others are wanted in the case," the official added. PTI DC BNM