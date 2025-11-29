Beed SP's vehicle rams into road divider; he escapes unhurt

Beed, Nov 29 (PTI) District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Beed in Maharashtra, Navneet Kanwat, escaped unhurt after his official vehicle rammed into a road divider in Kaij town in the wee hours of Saturday as the driver failed to notice it, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am near Kejadi river bridge, they said.

SP Kanwat was on a visit to Parli Vaijnath late Friday night following a firing incident in Vidyanagar area of the town. When he was returning to Beed via Kaij, the driver reportedly failed to notice the divider, which led the vehicle to crash into it, they said.

A security escort vehicle was trailing closely behind. On seeing the accident, the police personnel travelling in it helped bring the SP's vehicle back on the road.

A case of accident was later registered at the Kaij police station, and the SP proceeded towards Beed.

Talking to PTI later, SP Kanwat said, "I am safe, so are my team members. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone escaped unhurt as all of us were wearing seat belts, which helped avoid any serious consequences despite the impact." PTI COR NP