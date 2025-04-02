Beed to get airport, land identified: Ajit Pawar

Beed, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said an airport will come up in Beed.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar, who serves as Beed district guardian minister, said a three-km land has been identified for the airport while land for the terminal building finalised.

"The runway length will be 45 metres," he said, adding that the Beed district collector will submit a proposal for land acquisition.

Pawar further said the work on Beed-Parli-Ahilyanagar railway line is expedited and the line will be extended till Mumbai. PTI MR NSK